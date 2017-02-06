TV-6 Investigates: Lead ammunition linked to lead poisoned bald eagles

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) — Deer hunting has wrapped up for the season in our area, but deer remains left in the woods are leaving a lasting impact on wildlife. They have an even greater impact if they came from a deer shot with lead.

Hunters using firearms to kill deer typically use lead slugs. It’s tradition, and legal, even though lead is toxic to your health. There’s an ongoing effort asking big game hunters to switch to non-toxic ammunition on federal lands in the Midwest, because the eagles that flock in huge numbers here over the winter are feeding on deer remains riddled with lead.

Winter along the Mississippi River. Bald eagle watchers try to catch the perfect shot of their subjects searching for food. Eagles eat fish from typically ice choked rivers broken open by locks and dams. Eagle visits peak here during the winter, along the river, and in bird hospitals.

Wildlife rehabilitator Kay Neumann said, “We get a couple September, October, November, and then December is like ok, January we’re peaking out, February and March.”

She runs a wildlife rehabilitation group, called SOAR, in western Iowa. Winter brings familiar calls from the public.

“This eagle is out here and its acting drunk,” said Neumann, describing typical phone calls.

She said the culprit is lead poisoning. It’s a familiar diagnosis for her. SOAR has tested 270 eagles over the past decade for lead. Half suffer from some level of poisoning.

Neumann said, “Just like any hospital if half of your patients were coming in with a toxin in your system you’d be looking for the source, and you would try to prevent that from happening.”

Two years ago, Upper Mississippi River Wildlife refuge manager Ed Britton helped find the source. The Fish and Wildlife Service had a freezer full of dead eagles.

Britton said, “We were doing other contaminant studies, and we were sitting around brainstorming and we decided to see if we could figure out what killed these eagles.”

58 eagle autopsies later, the scientists found 60 percent of the birds had detectable lead levels in their bodies. Nearly 40 percent had toxic levels.

“Our eagle concentrations occur in winter when hunting is going on,” said Britton.

Research in the 70’s found millions of ducks and geese dying from lead poisoning. Further research linked the dead waterfowl to lead shot from hunters.

Britton said, “These tiny lead pellets were in the marsh, they look like seeds, and waterfowl were feeding on these lead pellets, they were dying of lead poisoning.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife banned lead shot for ducks and geese by 1991. But eagles are still being poisoned. The Fish and Wildlife research helped find a new pathway from lead to eagle. Deer guts. It’s legal, and common, to shoot deer with lead slugs. Once a hunter gets a kill, they gut the deer and leave those remains behind.

Britton said, “Eagles were attracted to them immediately, within a half hour, within a few minutes, and we found multiple eagles would feed on these gut piles for many days.”

Other scientists found eagles relying on those gut piles for food. Britton’s team X-rayed gut piles from deer they knew were killed with lead. Over a third showed glowing white objects on the X-ray. Lead fragments.

Britton said, “As many as a hundred tiny fragments within the gut pile.”

The Fish and Wildlife researchers concluded the eagles are getting poisoned from lead contaminated deer guts.

Britton said, “An eagle won’t go to an abandoned lead mine, it won’t go to a garbage dump and pick up a piece of lead, it’s got to be picking up some kind of scavenging directly from that.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service just banned lead ammunition on Fish and Wildlife lands that will gradually phase in. Britton said the agency has already started a three-year outreach program to try to convince hunters to use other slugs, like ones made from copper.

“Copper is just as good as lead, or superior ballistically,” said Britton.

Neumann hunts. She switched to copper after seeing all those eagles coming in.

“We have used lead up until 2004, when we realized what was happening, and did a little bit of this work,” said Neumann.

She travels the state, presenting at wildlife events like Bald Eagle Days. She’s trying to convince hunters to change their ammunition supply.

“There is ammunition that is not made out of lead, that is very effective, for hunters to use, duck hunters have used non toxic shot now for 26 years,” said Neumann.

Neumann said there’s a price to pay without a change. 90 percent of the eagles that come to her with lead poisoning die. A baby aspirin sized lead fragment contains a fatal dose of lead for an eagle. Each lead slug delivers 14 fatal doses to its target.

Neumann said, “Hunters that don’t have any idea, yeah we need to get to those people, and get them good information so they can make good decisions.”

There is a price difference between lead and copper slugs. At one store TV-6 Investigates shopped at, five lead slugs cost $13.00. Five copper slugs cost $19.00.

A non-profit conservation research group in Wyoming said a premium lead bullet costs the same as a premium lead free bullet. A premium lead free bullet will cost between 50 and 100 percent more than a non-premium lead bullet.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says the Fish and Wildlife Service order banning lead ammunition should be removed immediately. A senior vice president released a statement saying, “The directive is irresponsible and driven not out of sound science but unchecked politics.” The organization says there is a total lack of scientific evidence showing lead ammunition hurts bald eagle population levels.