West Burlington Police look to ID suspects

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are asking the community to help identify two people. They say they are persons of interest regarding fraudulent and unauthorized use of credit cards. The cases involve multiple victims and multiple locations across the state of Iowa.

Anyone who can identify either person should call the West Burlington Police Department at 319-754-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 319 753-8365. You can also leave a tip using the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. There’s a link at the top you can use to be redirected to a secure page to leave your tip.