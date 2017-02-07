“Achieving a Better Life Experience Act” launched in Illinois and Iowa

Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) – The State Treasurers of Iowa and Illinois announced the official start of a new multi-state partnership Tuesday.

Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited Hand-In-Hand in Bettendorf to make the announcement.

They say the  “Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE)” Program will help individuals with a disability or blindness save for a better future.

The IAble and Illinois ABLE programs are federally tax-advantaged savings programs that allow individuals to save for disability-related expenses.

To qualify for an ABLE account, the account owner must have developed a disability or blindness before age twenty-six that lasted at least one year.

Once age requirements are confirmed, applicants who qualify for Social Security Administration benefits, or have a waiver from the IRS, will also qualify for ABLE accounts.

You can find more information on how to apply in Iowa here, and in Illinois here.

