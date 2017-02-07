Animal advocates return from lobbying in Des Moines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Local animal lovers are lobbying to protect dogs from dangerous conditions. Dozens converged in Des Moines Tuesday with hopes of making progress with Iowa legislators.

Right now, most commercial dog breeders, often referred to puppy mills, are inspected by the USDA on a federal level. Animal advocates they say it’s not enough and more needs to happen on the state level.

Local members of the group Iowa Friends of Companion Animals were among about 150 people who came together in Des Moines for a lobbying day. They say, unfortunately, this has become an annual trip.

“We had a bill last year and we thought we had enough support to get it done and we couldn’t get it done. So we’re back again this year,” said Tracey Kuehl.

The big change they’d like to see is closing the gap between federal and state oversight when it comes to USDA licensed breeding facilities.

“If there are neglectful and cruel practices going on there’s no way to enforce our state neglect and cruelty statute because there are no state officials involved in those inspections,” said Kuehl.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks Iowa 49th out of 50 states for having some of the weakest animal protection laws. Animal advocates think some of the delay in getting legislation passed stems from concern for the ag industry in Iowa.

That stricter animal protection laws would open the door to going after for livestock business.

“What everybody needs to understand is that in the Iowa code companion animals, dogs and cats, have their own section within Iowa code. Livestock is way over here in their section,” she added.

Supporters say there are good breeders in the state though, and this issue isn’t about them. Members of the IFCA say they plan to go over some of the discussion from Tuesday and there’s still time to get legislation introduced this year.