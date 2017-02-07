Davenport Police fire rubber bullets to end standoff

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police say they fired rubber bullets at a domestic assault suspect who barricaded himself in a Davenport home Monday night.

Kraig Korpak, 45, is charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and interference with official acts with a weapon, a felony.

Police say Korpak was armed with a knife and threatening officers after they had responded to the home in the 2500 block of Rockingham Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police subdued Korpak with rubber bullets, and he was in jail by midnight.

Online records indicate he is being held without bond.

Police say someone at the residence was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.