Davenport Police fire rubber bullets to end standoff

By Published: Updated:
Kraig Korpak, 45, is charged with domestic assault and interference with official acts with a weapon.
Kraig Korpak, 45, is charged with domestic assault and interference with official acts with a weapon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police say they fired rubber bullets at a domestic assault suspect who barricaded himself in a Davenport home Monday night.

Kraig Korpak, 45, is charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and interference with official acts with a weapon, a felony.

Police say Korpak was armed with a knife and threatening officers after they had responded to the home in the 2500 block of Rockingham Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police subdued Korpak with rubber bullets, and he was in jail by midnight.

Online records indicate he is being held without bond.

Police say someone at the residence was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s