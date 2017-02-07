JOB OPENING: (2) Full Time Video Editor’s

JOB DESCRIPTION: Nothing is more critical to TV news than video. That’s why the video editor position is one of the most important jobs in the newsroom. KWQC is looking for an energetic person who pays attention to details to help make our newscasts look as good as they sound. The successful applicant will have a strong background in non-linear editing, and, ideally, an ability to handle some light database management. This position requires strong verbal communication skills, the ability to hit tight deadlines under pressure and to react quickly and positively to daily changes. Sound like you?

QUALIFICATIONS: College degree or relevant work experience.

TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants can download an application and email it and a resume to: somalley@kwqc.com

https://mgtvkwqc.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/kwqc-pre-employment-application-fillable.pdf

EOE M/F/D/V ~ Drug screen required.

KWQC-TV6 is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training, or promotion of employees by reasons of race, color, religion, sex, marital status, physical or mental handicap, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, national origin, or age.

Please indicate in your correspondence exactly where you heard of this opening.