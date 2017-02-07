Henry County Sheriff warns residents of ‘suspicious activity’

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about some “suspicious activity” that happened in a nearby county.

Officials say residents in that nearby county reported a woman coming to their home to give “free quotes for interior painting”. In one incident, the woman entered the home uninvited and was found by the resident and asked to leave.

According to officials, law enforcement did talk to the woman. They say she had an Iowa driver’s license but was driving an out of state car. They say she also didn’t ahve the right permits to be offering door to door sales or work.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock their doors, be cautious with door to door sales persons, be alert of suspicious persons or activity in your area, and report any of these situations if encountered.