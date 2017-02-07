High-tech program delivers healthcare in Clinton

CLINTON, Ia. (KWQC)- Madonna Gibson has lived at Alverno Health Care Facility for over a year and receives routine treatment for a chronic cough. However, a few weeks ago her family visited and noticed that her cough sounded much worse. It was a Saturday and the family was unsure if they would be able to reach her primary care physician. Instead of going to the emergency room, the hospital suggested Madonna utilize their mobile device that brings the doctor directly to the patient.

“You talk to the doctors and then you do what the doctors tell you to do,” Gibson said. “To me that’s amazing.”

The device is called the Avera eCARE Senior Care program. The virtual healthcare center allows patients to talk directly with doctors through a monitor who are then able to prescribe medication and treatment plans. Registered Nurse, Tammi Franks, said the device has helped save time, is more convenient and helps save on expensive emergency room costs.

“You can call anybody on the phone, and within minutes you can speak with a physician or a nurse practitioner or even just another nurse to bounce ideas off,” said Franks.

The device is currently in 270 healthcare facilities nationwide. Alverno Health Care Facility received money to purchase the equipment through a grant and plan to test it out throughout the next year.