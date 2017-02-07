Iowa animal activists head to capital to lobby for tougher dog care laws

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – In the surrounding Quad Cities area, dozens of dogs have been rescued from neglect. One of the most recent rescues occurred in Fort Madison, Iowa, where over 70 dogs were rescued from one home.

These animals are the reason Tracy Kuehl serves as a full-time volunteer for Iowa Voters for Companion Animals (IFCA). Kuehl serves as the Quad Cities coordinator for the organization, and, for the last five years, has traveled to Des Moines to be apart of their “Lobby Day” event.

“We have yellow t-shirts that we wear, and last year when we went people commented, ‘Oh here come the yellow shirts again,”” said Kuehl.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, about a dozen IFCA members from the QC will join Kuehl on a bus to Des Moines. The bus will pick up more supporters in Coralville before making the final stop at the state capital.

Kuehl says they are pushing for tougher anti-neglect and cruelty laws. The coordinator says the group is also hoping for harsher penalties for those violating laws.

“We really need to look at existing Iowa code and reform that and bring that up to snuff,” said Kuehl.

According to 2016 rankings created by the U.S. Animal Protection Laws Rankings, Iowa is listed at the bottom of the states as one of the nations worst. But, Illinois sits atop the list.

Kuehl said she thinks days, like the Lobby Day, that are spent talking to representatives, can really help.

“If you are consistent and you are polite and you are responsible, and you are professional, yes I do think it makes a difference. Whether it’s this cause or some other issue someone wants to work on,” Kuehl.

For the full schedule of the IFCA’s visit to Des Moines, or how to get involved, visit their website