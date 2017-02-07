Local legislators and educators respond to Betsy DeVos’ confirmation

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – History happened on the Senate floor Tuesday, Feb. 7, as Mike Pence became the first vice president to ever cast a tie-breaking vote for a cabinet nominee.

Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Education.

Two republicans opposed her nomination.

The vote took place after Senate democrats staged an overnight talk-a-thon to draw attention to the nomination.

The cabinet choice is sparking discussion of support and opposition from legislators and local educators.

“She doesn’t have that background, but I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt until I know differently,” Superintendent of the East Moline School District, Kristin Humphries said.

The confirmation of DeVos as the new leader of the Education Department has left many with mixed feelings.

That includes Humphries.

“There are concerns obviously because she has no background in public education and that’s a little concerning, but for me it’ll be a wait and see approach,” Humphries said.

He’s not the only one feeling that way.

“I do not believe the President nominated the best candidate to serve as secretary of education, I do not even believe he nominated a qualified candidate,” Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth said Tuesday.

Illinois Democratic Senators showed their strong opposition after the decision was made.

“The choice is usually one that is bipartisan and largely supported by not only teachers, but parents and administrators and educations officials from across the United States, in this case though, we have in Betsy DeVos of Michigan, a person of some controversy,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said.

On the republican side, Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley showed their support for DeVos with their vote.

In a statement, Grassley said, “I believe Betsy DeVos will perform the job of U.S. Secretary of Education faithfully and well.”

Ernst added to that, saying she will be holding DeVos accountable.

“Over the last several weeks, I have thoroughly vetted Betsy DeVos, and have found that she shares the belief that those closest to our students, from parents to teachers to local administrators and local elected officials, know what is best for our students,” Ernst said.

Humphries says he’s now looking ahead and hopes DeVos will do what’s best for the department.

“She is our Secretary of Education whether people like it or not, so I’m just hopeful that she does listen, she listens to people in the field and lifts all public education up,” Humphries said.

DeVos is scheduled to address the Department of Education staff Wednesday afternoon.