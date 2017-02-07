Man killed after motorcycle hits car in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Police are still investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. car accident that happened on Monday, February 6, 2017, just after 4 p.m.

Police say a car was heading westbound on 35th Avenue and crossing 7th Street. At the same time, a motorcycle was heading northbound on 7th Street and struck the cat in the driver’s side front door.

At 4:05 PM on the 6th of February the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire responded to a crash at 7th street and 35th Avenue involving a car and a motorcycle.

A westbound 1999 Pontiac travelling on 35th Avenue and then crossing 7th Street was struck by a northbound 1998 Kawasaki ZX750. The car driven by a 32 year old male was hit by the motorcycle at the front driver side door.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Unity Point Medical Center Rock Island by Moline Fire Department Ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Moline Police Traffic Investigations Unit at 309-524- 2210.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.