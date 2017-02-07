Night to Shine – special needs prom offered at two QC locations

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) – For the first year, Night to Shine is coming to the Quad Cities. Professional baseball player Tim Tebow’s foundation aims to give the prom night experience to people with special needs.

It’s a world-wide event and there are two venues in the Quad Cities this year. The event coordinator at the Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Sandy Sievert, says they want everyone to sign up right away, so they have a crown.

“Our Lady of the River has closed their guest registration and our guest registration is getting close to capacity. The thing we need to make sure all of our guests know is they need to register, pre-register, so we can make sure that they have crowns and we can make sure that we have gift bags and we can make sure we have food and all that for them,” Sievert said.

The event will be held Fri. Feb. 10, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 1122 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport from 6 – 9 p.m.

The other location is the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2012 State St. in Bettendorf, also on Feb. 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.

You’ll find more information on the event and its mission:

https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/