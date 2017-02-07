Teen charged in Davenport mother/toddler carjacking-UPDATE

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A teen was arrested and charged in connection to the carjacking that happened last month.

The incident took place in the 4100 block of Elsie Avenue on Wednesday January 18, 2017, just before 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a mother was getting into her vehicle with her 3-year-old child. She put the car keys on the driver seat and was putting the child into a passenger seat when the suspect grabbed her keys and attempted to get into the vehicle.

The two struggled over the keys and the mother was pushed to the ground. The victim told police she was able to get her child out of the car before the suspect drove away.

Police say no one was hurt but the suspect was able to get away.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, police announced that 16-year-old Terrance Branigan was charged with robbery 2nd degree and theft 2nd degree. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.