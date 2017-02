DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) – Emergency crews are at the scene of an accident involving a train and a semi on Highway 6 near Durant.

According to authorities at the scene, the semi was going over a private crossing when it was hit by the train. The train was traveling at approximately 40 mph at the time.

No injuries are being reported.

