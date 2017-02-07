Watch Live: Betsy Devos swearing-in ceremony

This is expected at 4:30 p.m. central time.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supporters of Betsy DeVos are hailing her confirmation today as Education secretary, saying it’s a chance to breathe new life into a troubled American school system — and a chance to shift power to the local level.

But critics say they will keep making themselves heard on the importance of strong public education.

DeVos has spent more than two decades promoting charter schools and publicly funded voucher programs for private schools in her home state of Michigan and in other states.

Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie today as two Republicans voted with Democrats against confirmation.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos’ focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.