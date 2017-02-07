Where The Warriors Hang Out

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s a world of turtle spins and guard lifts. Arm locks and elbow escapes. The place where forty two year old Ruben Moreno trains three to four times a week.

The dojo at Tarpein’s Next Generation in Moline. That’s where martial arts warriors hang out. With the help of trainer Travis Tarpein, Moreno gets schooled in the do’s and don’ts of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

It’s the combat sport which teaches a smaller person how to defend against a larger adversary. Moreno is preparing for an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Chicago on April 1st and 2nd.

Travis Tarpein says Ruben has tremendous work ethic. He trains with a kettle ball to develop wrist and upper body strength. The two also work on cross training. It consists of a series of kicks and punches. High level cardio drills.

Moreno has a purple belt. He has been involved in the martial arts for years. The Dixon corrections officer says Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is his stress reliever.

Ruben is right where he belongs. Training at the dojo where, of course, the warriors hang out!

