1,000 new words added to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary

CNN Published: Updated:
Dictionary

(CNN) – Side-eye, binge-watch, throw shade and artisanal are all now part of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary.

Yesterday, the dictionary announced it had added more than 1,000 words.

The list of words includes many familiar turns of phrase that reflect modern culture like, binge-watch.

Other words have just been updated to include more meanings. For example, the definition of artisanal now refers to food (like, artisanal cheese).

Criteria for new words are frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s