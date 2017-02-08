1,000 new words added to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary

(CNN) – Side-eye, binge-watch, throw shade and artisanal are all now part of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary.

Yesterday, the dictionary announced it had added more than 1,000 words.

The list of words includes many familiar turns of phrase that reflect modern culture like, binge-watch.

Other words have just been updated to include more meanings. For example, the definition of artisanal now refers to food (like, artisanal cheese).

Criteria for new words are frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use.