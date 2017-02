Related Coverage Businessman Chris Kennedy to run for Illinois governor

(KWQC) – Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says she is considering a run for governor in 2018.

“I’m inspired by doing my best to make a difference and we’ll figure out how best to do that,” said Bustos.

Congresswoman Bustos said whether it’s “fighting President Trump’s agenda in Congress or Bruce Rauner’s policies in Illinois” she will take the next month to consider where she can be most effective.

KWQC will be following her decision and provide updates as soon as possible.