Davenport City Council could stamp final approval on new ordinances

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – On Wednesday, Feb. 8 Davenport City Council could stamp the final approval on several new ordinances and one zoning request.

Two of these issues, an urban chicken ordinance and a food truck ordinance, have already been voted on by council twice.

The urban chicken ordinance has had several amendments, but most were technical. This change would allow residents to have chickens within city limits. There are some guidelines residents will have to follow that have been laid out in the ordinance, for example coops must be at least 25 ft. away from neighboring residences. Those are listed in detail on the city’s website.

The food truck ordinance has been a topic of conversation since last fall. The pilot program featured “Food Truck Tuesdays,” which was widely well received by the community.

“I think it exceeded our expectations,” said Davenport Budget Analyst Mallory Merritt back in September of 2016. “Each week was better than the last, had more vendors and had more customers.”

With the City Council’s approval, food trucks could start parking and serving in certain sections of the city. This ordinance, similar to the urban chicken change, has some technical rules the city has laid out.

Finally, the rezoning of the Sterilite property, south of Slopertown Rd. and west of Division St., is also up for approval. This zoning decision would make building a storage and manufacturing facility on that property possible.

This was a request the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended. Building the Sterilite facility is also a decision Mayor Frank Klipsch thinks could benefit residents.

“The long-term payout will be unbelievably beneficial to all the taxpayers in our community and that’s the key,” said Mayor Klipsch in January. “What’s that return on investment? Because we’re making investment, and we want to make sure that’s a great investment for, not only the 500 workers, but for the entire community.”

The City Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m at City Hall.