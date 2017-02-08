Davenport school officials, lawmakers meet in Des Moines over education funding

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Governor Terry Branstad just signed a new school spending bill into law Wednesday afternoon adding $40 million or 1.1 percent to the budget for K-12 schools.

Davenport school board members joined the Quad Cities Chamber on their trip to Des Moines today for legislative days. Throughout Wednesday, they were in meetings talking to legislators about a number of topics. At the top of that list though is education funding.

Legislators have approved a 1.1 percent school funding increase, and the governor signed off on it Wednesday afternoon, but school board members say that’s not enough to avoid layoffs and other cuts.

After meeting with legislators, Ralph Johanson said he felt like they’re making progress with state leaders on some new legislation.

“Meaningful legislation sounds like it’s being discussed here and there are a lot of people that do want to address the issues of equality and equity to respect to per pupil spending and with respect to transportation and I think that’s fantastic for all of Iowa and all of Iowa students.”

Meantime, the Davenport School Board and Superintendent Dr. Art Tate potentially face consequences for dipping into reserves for students in the district. That includes Tate’s license and his future as superintendent of the district. It is also a possibility school board members could be removed or impeached in addition to potentially getting sued for allowing reserves to be used.

But Tate and Johanson say they believe they did what’s right for the future of their students.

“The whole reason for doing that was to bring attention to the fact that there is an inequity and our board, and I think it’s a moral imperative that we correct that, so we hope that there is legislation to allow us to use our reserve fund, we hope that there’s a legislation that over the long term, balance that inequity that we all get the same per pupil. I mean I don’t want to lose my license, but if I have to to prove a point, then I’m ready to do that.”

Johanson says looking ahead now. He plans to ask the board to start preparing for potential consequences, so they will be ready if they do happen.

The school board plans to present what was discussed today at their next meeting Monday night with plans to go back to the state capital later this month.