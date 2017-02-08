East Moline School District teachers to meet with federal mediator

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Teachers in the East Moline School District have asked for a federal mediator to assist with more contract talks as a possible strike looms.

According to a news release, the East Moline Education Association says a negotiation session with the mediator has been set for Wed., Feb. 15, 2017.

The next day, Feb. 16, 2017, a meeting will be held at the United Auto Workers Local 865 – Richard M Shoemaker UAW Hall where members will vote on either a tentative agreement or a strike authorization.

Representatives with the teachers union say their goal is “a fair contract, not a strike”.
The union represents 260 teachers, paraprofessionals and secretaries in the East Moline School District.

