House Democratic Retreat preview

BALTIMORE (Gray DC) — Democrats on Capitol Hill have their work cut out for them this year.

More than three months after Republicans took both houses of Congress and the White House on election night, House Democrats are meeting in Baltimore to develop a plan of attack.

“I think they’ll talk about how to be most effective in the defense of the priorities from the Obama Administration now that Trump is in place,” said Sabrina De Santiago of the Center for American Progress.

De Santiago says those priorities include defending health care reform, protecting rights of women and minorities, and growing the economy.

“I think they’re going to look to make sure that they are connecting with people, to make sure their message is getting out, to make sure people are hearing about the daily fight they’re putting in to protect things that are important to Americans,” she said.

We’ve heard a lot about Democratic “soul searching” following the election. De Santiago expects some of that at this meeting. She calls it a party “tune-up.” But those on the other side of the aisle think the Democrats need more than that.

“The Democrats are in the wilderness,” said Tommy Binion of The Heritage Foundation. “They’ve suffered several electoral losses in a row on the state and federal level. And they have an inter-party dispute about the makeup and culture of their party going forward.”

Binion says he’s looking for Democrats to make a tactic shift in how they treat their Republican colleagues.

“I think a lot of their discussion is going to be – how much of their current road do they stay on, and how do they try to work with Republicans?” he said.

Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 50 votes in the House. So if the Democrats don’t have bipartisan support, it’s unlikely their plans will move through.