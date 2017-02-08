House panel OKs bill cutting pay of some low-wage workers

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Iowa capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Thousands of Iowans could get pay cuts if legislation discussed in the Iowa House is approved.

A GOP-led subcommittee Wednesday approved a bill banning local governments from increasing the minimum wage, a move that would reverse action taken by some of Iowa’s largest population counties.

The bill, introduced by Johnston Republican Jake Highfill, will be considered Thursday by the House Local Government Committee.

The legislation would require cities and counties to abide by the state minimum hourly wage of $7.25. It would mean higher wages approved in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties would be repealed.

Supporters of the bill say Iowa shouldn’t have a patchwork of wages, but others say local governments should be able to take action since the state hasn’t raised its minimum wage since 2009.

