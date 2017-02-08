Iowa GOP propose bill to weaken collective bargaining law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa lawmakers are looking at approving legislation that would change collective bargaining rights.

The plan supported by republican lawmakers is similar to a Wisconsin law that led to massive protests there. The proposed changes would take away several issues workers can currently bargain, like holidays, overtime and health insurance.

Republicans control the Iowa statehouse, and Governor Branstad backs the measure.

“For too long, union’s special interests have routinely won over the taxpayers, especially on the topic of healthcare. I believe that this, changing this antiquated collective bargaining law to make it more fair and balanced, makes a lot of sense.”

Full chamber debate could happen by Monday, less than a week after the legislation was introduced to the public.