Iowa to discuss ‘Stand Your Ground’

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa lawmakers are considering changes to code 704. The chapter deals with force, reasonable or deadly, and defenses.

Iowa St. Sen. Mark Chelgren introduced senate file 25 and 70. The proposed bill would get rid of an implied requirement to seek alternative action if possible before using deadly force in self-defense.

Laws of this nature are often referred to as ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws.

Advocates for the law say this protects people. But others say it has deadly consequences.

Owner of gun safety group Ron Farkas teaches local Iowans the rule of thumb when it comes to your gun rights.

“Current Iowa law says it is your duty to retreat,” Farkas said. “You have to run unless you cannot do so safely.”

But Farkas says it is time for a change.

“The stand your ground just simply says you don’t have to flee or retreat,” he said.

Farkas believes ‘Stand Your Ground’ makes things more black and white, and protects those who are trying to protect themselves.

“’Stand Your Ground,’ later if you have that they couldn’t look at a surveillance video and say, ‘well you first saw the person 50 feet away, you had time to get in your car and drive away, you had time to go through the door over here ,you could have ran down the alley,’” he said.

But anti-gun violence groups disagree.

The ‘Coalition to Stop Gun Violence’ wrote in a post about stand your ground:

“The message to would-be killers is now clear. You need not fear carrying your gun in public, or using it. If you do, just make sure you are the only one remaining to testify about the nature of the confrontation in question.”

And in a May 2016 post by a ‘Moms Demand Action’ group it wrote:

“Stand your ground laws make communities less safe by letting people shoot to kill in public places, even when they can clearly and safely walk away from danger.”

Farkas, however, disagrees.

“You have to legitimately fear for your safety – that you’re going to be seriously injured or killed,” he said “If you do not [fear for your safety], you don’t have the right to take another life.”

Farkas says he trusts that most do not want to go out and shoot someone.

“Shooting somebody is the worst thing in your life you’re ever going to do,” he said.

Iowa lawmakers have not yet reviewed the bill.