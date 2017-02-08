John Mellencamp added to 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair lineup

KWQC Staff Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Last month the Mississippi Valley Fair announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd would be performing on the grandstand stage on Thursday night August 3, 2017. Country artist Randy Houser is set to perform on Sunday night, August 6, 2017. Now we know there will be another rock act performing.

John Mellencamp was officially added to the 2017 concert lineup. The veteran performer from Seymour, Ind. is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday night, August 5, 2017.

There are still three performances to be announced; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. For updates and more information, check out the fair’s website.

https://www.facebook.com/mvfair/posts/10154422635741242

