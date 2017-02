KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) — The Illinois Department of Corrections is launching its first Life Skills Re-Entry program at the former Illinois Youth Detention Center.

The facility is the first of its kind in the state, allowing offenders to learn skills and help them readjust to society. The program will be offered to inmates nearing the end of their prison sentence.

This is one of three Life Skills Re-Entry Centers planned for the state.