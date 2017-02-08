NBC Chicago anchor shares experiences with demetia

CHICAGO (NBC) – One of our colleagues from the NBC station in Chicago is bravely sharing his experience with dementia.

Chicago sports anchor Mike Adamle is also a former professional football player.

Now doctors say years of concussions and hard hits to the head have probably lead to CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Adamle can no longer work and can no longer drive.

The 67-year-old wears a fanny pack with his ID, house keys and phone in case he gets lost.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease. It causes behavioral and mood disorders, aggression, depression, difficulty with organization and time management.

Adamle has all of those symptoms.

“It shook my world and then, it just got kind of.. um, little bit worse, sometimes every day, just kind of goes like this. (Mood swings?) All the time. (Episodes of rage?) Uh, yeah, mostly at myself. (Depression?) Yeah, yeah.. (Anxiety?) I think they kinda go hand in hand.”

Adamle played in the National Football League for six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Chicago Bears.