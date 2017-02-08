Nik Wallenda was on high wire when 5 people fell in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) –- Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota.

At least one patient is being transported to a local hospital with a condition classified as “trauma alert.”

The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.

World-famous high wire performer Nik Wallenda was on the high wire, according to Winston Simone, who is a spokesperson for DSW Entertainment.

“Nik was on the wire and I spoke to him and he was fine. Waiting for updates, but hospital visits are precautionary,” said Simone.

“The extent of injuries is unknown, but early indications are nothing serious thankfully,” said Simone.

Firefighters responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking news.