DELMAR, Iowa (KWQC) — Small town history. It has a very special place in one tiny Iowa town. The Clinton County community of Delmar.

Saint Patrick’s Church stands tall. The stained glass windows, and the building itself have a special connection to a baseball legend.

More than one hundred years ago, former church pastor Reverend Walter Cullinan developed a friendship with the Sultan of Swat.

At the time, Cullinan was a seminarian in Baltimore studying for the priesthood. One day, he and some other seminarians attended a sandlot baseball game. They noticed the catcher in that game was using some rag tag equipment.

The seminarians scraped together some money, went to a sporting goods store, and bought a glove for the catcher. Turned out that catcher’s name was Ruth. George Herman “Babe” Ruth. The Babe Ruth!!!

Years later, Father Cullinan attended a baseball game in Chicago. Babe Ruth was in town. He got word about his friend, the priest, pastoring a small parish in Delmar.

A few weeks later, the baseball legend donated five hundred dollars toward the church building fund. A gift. That money was used to buy some of the stained glass windows which adorn Saint Patrick’s. Stunning windows. Some imported from Germany which remain in the church to this day.

Saint Patrick’s Church will forever be linked to a former pastor, and his baseball Hall of Fame friend. Saint Patrick’s. God’s house. The house Babe Ruth helped to build!

The Building The Babe Helped to Build – Fran Riley Feature View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature The Building The Babe Helped to Build - Fran Riley Feature