Volunteer fire department in “turmoil” due to firefighter shortage

COLONA, Il. (KWQC)- Each day brings an added challenge for the Colona Fire Department. The department is volunteer based and typically operates with 35 firefighters, however over the last few years they have only had 26. Colona Fire Chief, John Swan, said the job requires the same training and commitment as a career firefighter, without the salary.

“It’s more than just a social group,” Swan said. “Being a volunteer is an emergency unit and we have to be available 24/7, it’s hard for the volunteer to make that commitment.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are about 1,134,400 firefighters in the United States, and nearly 70 percent are volunteers. Swan said recruitment, retention and lack of funds are the biggest issues. He said it’s difficult getting individuals to commit their time, and that family obligations are often times the biggest deterrents.

“It goes beyond the volunteer it’s a family issue to because that volunteer is taking away from their family.”

The Colona Fire Department typically responds to two or three calls each day. Swan said in some instances they don’t have enough firefighters to respond to each call. As a result, the department has relied on neighboring communities and mutual aid for assistance. Swan said he is worried about the next steps for the department and what the future may hold.

“I think the general public thinks we are always going to be there, and that may not always be the case in the future.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, you can do so by visiting the Colona Fire Department webpage.