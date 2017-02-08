Whiteside County investigating possible abduction

Whiteside County abduction
Whiteside County abduction x
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possible abduction of two rural Erie residents.
The victims have been identified as Constance P VanOosten and her husband Larry D VanOosten. Police think they may have been abducted from the rural Erie home.
The Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after receiving a report from the 1st Trust and Savings Bank in Albany in regards to a withdraw of money from the victim’s account.
Police believe the suspect vehicle might be a two-toned silver 90’s Chevrolet Caprice.
Police aren’t releasing any further details at this time, but they are requesting that anyone with any information on the suspects or the victims’ whereabouts call 1-800-CALL-FBI (Optoion 6).
This incident is being investigated by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, FBI, and other surrounding agencies.