Whiteside County investigating possible abduction

By Published: Updated:

Whiteside County abduction

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possible abduction of two rural Erie residents.

The victims have been identified as Constance P VanOosten and her husband Larry D VanOosten. Police think they may have been abducted from the rural Erie home.

The Sheriff’s Office became aware of the incident after receiving a report from the 1st Trust and Savings Bank in Albany in regards to a withdraw of money from the victim’s account.

Police believe the suspect vehicle might be a two-toned silver 90’s Chevrolet Caprice.

Police aren’t releasing any further details at this time, but they are requesting that anyone with any information on the suspects or the victims’ whereabouts call 1-800-CALL-FBI (Optoion 6).

This incident is being investigated by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, FBI, and other surrounding agencies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s