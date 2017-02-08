Winfield-Mt Union school bond question falls short the needed votes

By Published: Updated:
voter-checkmark-gray-background

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC) – It was close, but a referendum to issue bonds and levy taxes to pay for improvements in the Winfield-Mt. Union School District didn’t meet the needed 60 percent majority to pass.

The special election held this week asked voters in the district to approve over $7 million in bonds to improve the existing facility, including instructional space, a gym and overall remodeling.

In a statement, Winfield-Mt. Union District Superintendent Jeff Maeder said the bond issue did receive 54 percent approval on the first ballot question, and 52 percent approval on the second.

The school board will be discussing the results at its regular meeting Wednesday evening in which the next steps will be discussed.

