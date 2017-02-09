Armed robbery at Davenport pizzeria

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 around 9:12 p.m..

Police say the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. S

He’s described as a male black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA.