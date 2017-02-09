Axtell will remain Mallards coach for remainder of season

MOLINE, Illinois (Mallards Media Relations) – Phil Axtell, who last month was named Quad City Mallards interim head coach, will continue as the team’s coach through at least the remainder of the regular season and the Kelly Cup playoffs, the Mallards announced today. The Mallards further announced that team president Bob McNamara will now also serve as the club’s general manager.

The “interim” designation has been removed from Axtell’s title after he led the Mallards to a 6-2-0 record in his first eight games as the team’s head coach. The Mallards are currently on a four-game winning streak and have scored five or more goals in four consecutive games for the first time in a decade. Axtell will guide the Mallards through their remaining 27 regular season games and the postseason. The Mallards are currently tied for third place in the ECHL’s Central Division with a 25-18-2 record and 52 points. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

In his role as general manager, McNamara will team with Axtell and Mallards director of hockey operations Jon Piche to oversee hockey-related matters including player personnel and transactions.

“I’ve been very pleased that the team has responded so positively and so quickly to the change in leadership after we handed the coaching reins to Phil,” said Mallards owner Jordan Melville. “We not only have an impressive record under Phil, we have also been a very exciting team to watch over the last eight games. By now adding Bob’s extensive knowledge of the sport and considerable expertise to our hockey operations department, we are taking another significant step in the right direction in our effort to bring championship hockey back to the Quad Cities.”

Axtell took over as head coach after two and a half seasons as a Mallards assistant coach. McNamara is in his fifth season as Mallards president. Before joining the Mallards, he spent 15 years as general manager of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and one season as president and governor of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the AHL.

The Mallards next play at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. The first 1,000 fans 13 years of age and older through the doors for that game will receive free Mallards replica jerseys courtesy of KWQC-TV6. The Mallards’ match-up with the Wings also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, the Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro’s unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.