Car accident closes I-74 eastbound in Moline

Photo courtesy of Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A car accident is blocking the eastbound lanes of traffic on I-74.

Moline Police are on scene and have shut down the interstate at River Drive in Moline for the time being. Traffic is routed off I-74 at River Drive, and drivers can choose to re-enter eastbound at 7th Avenue.

Our crew on scene reports the car appears to have hit the guardrail and rolled on its side. Medic was on scene, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

