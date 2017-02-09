Construction on Davenport’s new Sterilite plant to begin in spring

Related Coverage New manufacturing business considering locating in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Crews will soon break ground on what will become the largest building in Davenport.

Sterilite Corporation, the largest plastics housewares company in North America, will construct a 2.5 million square foot manufacturing and distribution center on 160 acres at Northwest Boulevard and I-80.

Davenport Council members on Wednesday night approved the rezoning of the land, thereby clearing the way for construction to begin on a facility estimated to cost $73 million.

“This is one of the largest – if not the largest – new economic development projects in Davenport in decades,” says Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.

An exact groundbreaking date is not yet known, although Klipsch says it will be sometime this spring.

Sterilite says the plant, which will be finished in early 2018, will employ 500 people within five years.

PlasticsNews.com reports around 400 of the jobs would pay $12 – $16 per hour with some of the others paying $18.75 per hour or more.

“Our region’s skilled workforce was a key component in the decision to locate this new facility here in Davenport and in our area,” Klipsch said during a Jan. 3, 2017 announcement.

Klipsch tells KWQC that he does not yet know when Sterilite will begin the hiring process but says it may not be for another nine months or more.

“This is a big opportunity not only for Davenport but the entire Quad Cities,” Klipsch says. “It makes a big statement about the economic viability of the region.”