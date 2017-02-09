Conway has been ‘counseled’ for Ivanka pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House spokesman says top adviser Kellyanne Conway has been “counseled” after she urged people to buy Ivanka Trump products during an interview on Fox News.

Sean Spicer says: “She’s been counseled, and that’s all we’re going to say.”

Conway spoke on Fox News Thursday morning from the White House briefing room. She encouraged people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” She made the comments a day after Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter for dropping his daughter’s fashion line.

While Trump himself is not subject to the standards of ethical conduct for federal employees, Conway is. Among the rules: An employee shall not use his or her office “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.”