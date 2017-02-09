Davenport Library offering resume and job application help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – As Quad Citians look to their next job Davenport Library is reminding residents to use library resources.

“Really it’s every single day we have someone on the computers working on an application trying to find a job or even trying to get their resume together,” said Fairmount Branch Supervisor Bianca Sierra-Luebke

One of those people is Davenport resident Julia Smith.

“Right now just updating my resume to make sure I have everything current,” she said while sitting at one of the library computers.

Smith says she’s ready for a job change.

“I’ve been in the same career field for quite some time, and kind of a little bit burned out on it,” she said.

Although her son is helping her with her resume, Smith says other things like job applications can be a bit challenging, especially since she’s not used to those being online.

“Everything was hand-written and everything was a lot easier,” Smith said of her previous job searches.

With many people in the same boat, Davenport Library wants people to know they can help.

“You can schedule appointments to meet with a librarian at any of the branches,” Sierra-Luebke said.

Sierra-Luebke says anyone can schedule a half hour time slot to get help with a resume or navigating a job application.

“Applications are not that easy,” she said. “I have trouble when I’m working with people and I will look at something and wonder, ‘why is this not working,’ and I have to look at it three or four times.”

She also encourages using the library’s resume builder.

“It’s free,” Sierra-Luebke said. “You just create an account and it walks you through the steps of building your own resume.”

And although Sierra-Luebke says it is best to call first if you need application or resume help, she says never hesitate to ask when you have a question.

“A lot of times someone’s just here and they’re working on an application and they’re kind of stuck and they come over to the desk and we kind of take a look at it and we kind of fix that,” the library staffer said.

People can schedule a resume or job application session with library staff Monday through Saturday.