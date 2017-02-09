Davenport Police make arrest in armed robbery/kidnapping case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14, 2017.

According to police, two victims were approached by 23-year-old Dayvon Freeman in the rear parking lot of Stoeger’s Bar and Grill,1520 Washington St. They say Freeman had a gun and ordered them into one of the victim’s vehicles. They were told to sit in the front seat, while Freeman sat in the back seat.

Police say Freeman ordered the victims to to drive to an ATM machine to withdraw money from their account. The transaction was caught on video. After this, police say Freeman ordered them to drive around before he eventually got out in the north alley of 800 W. 14th St.

During the incident, police say Freeman made several threats to kill the victims and their respective families. In addition to the money taken from the victims, police say Freeman ordered both of them to give him their cell phones.

Freeman was arrested on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 and charged with robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 2nd degree, and felon in possession of a firearm, all felony offenses. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”