ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — History in our own backyard. A place to unlock documents from the past. It’s an intriguing museum in Rock Island.

The current exhibit at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum takes an up close look at some of the key people and places surrounding the War of 1812.

There are handwritten manuscripts. Many are original. They are signed by James Madison and many other key figures in that war against Great Britain.

Doctor David Karpeles is a businessman from California. He owns several manuscript museums throughout the United States. He purchases authentic items from

prominent auction houses.

John Snow is the Museum Director. He says there are twenty four manuscripts currently on display. Many are worth several thousand dollars.

The museum is located in a former church at 700 22nd Street in Rock Island. A place for the public to enjoy. Admission is free. A fascinating museum dedicated to the written word!

