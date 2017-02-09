Dog thanks 2nd grade students who paid for his surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/NBC News) – A second grade class in Topeka, Kansas received some puppy love after helping a four-legged friend in need.

Ryker was found abandoned, with a broken leg last month. He was taken to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

The shelter posted a video or Ryker on their Facebook page asking for donations to help pay for the surgery to amputate his leg. They had mentioned in the post that his surgery would cost around $400.

A second grade class at Shawnee Heights Elementary School saw the post, and decided they wanted to help. Students went home and emptied their piggy banks and collected $450 in just one day, enough money to get Ryker the surgery he needed.

