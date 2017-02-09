Domino’s unveils new pizza wedding registry

CNN Published: Updated:
CNN
CNN

(CNN) – Domino’s pizza has come up with an answer for what to buy a newly wedded couple. Because how often would you really use a crystal gravy boat?

The pizza giant has started a wedding registry where couples can register for e-gift cards for food, or the bride and groom can add pizza “gifts” to a registry.

There’s a package for $100 designed to show up at the end of the reception to please guests with the late-night munchies.

Another option called the “post-honeymoon adjustment to real life” features a pizza and salad—for newlyweds who really don’t feel like doing the dishes.

Couples can sign up at the Dominos wedding registry website.

