eldridge-police-officers-help-elderly-man-return-home

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) – An elderly man is back home in Eldridge, Iowa after he was found 50 miles away in Savanna, Illinois.

The man has memory issues and was disoriented when he was found by Savanna Police Officers.

“We’re out here to help the people and for the good of the community and that’s what we do,” Eldridge Police Chief David Kopatich said.

Kopatich says the call for help came from the Savanna Police Department on Tuesday.

“They came in contact with an elderly gentleman who was a little bit confused and he lived here in town,” Kopatich said.

He says because the man’s wife also has memory issues, she was unable to go pick him up.

After failing to reach any other family members, he says there was no question what they had to do.

“The way that we looked at it is what would we do if it was our own parents? And we had to get him back here,” Kopatich said.

They went beyond the call of duty by driving to Savanna, 50 miles away to bring the gentleman and his car back home Eldridge.

“That was very important to us because all of our community citizens are important,” Kopatich said.

Eldridge Mayor Marty O’Boyle says this is a testament to the police department.

“They’re on track with their program to be a good part, a positive force within this community, helping to protect and serve them and watch over them,” Eldridge Mayor Marty O’Boyle said.

Kopatich says that’s exactly why they wear the badge.

“It’s one of those things that we try to do our best to do what we’re sworn to do and that’s to help the community,” Kopatich said.

He he has since been in contact with the elderly man’s family. They tell Kopatich he is safe at home and they have taken safety measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.