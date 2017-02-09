Gov. Cuomo helps motorist caught in New York snowstorm

NBC News Published: Updated:
cuomo-snow

NEW YORK, NY (NBC) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lent a helping hand to a driver caught in Thursday’s severe snow storm.
Gov. Cuomo stopped to help the stranded driver along the Sprain Parkway.

Photos show the governor hooking chains onto the vehicle’s tires before helping the driver free the car and get back on the road.

Just hours before, Gov. Cuomo held a news conference urging people to stay off the roads because of hazardous travel conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for New York as forecasters predict snow accumulation to be between 10 and 14 inches.

