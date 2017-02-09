Honor Flight looking for guardian applications

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Planning for the next Honor Flight to Washington D.C. has begun, and organizers say they’re looking for guardian applicants.

The next flight is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2017, and the flight needs more volunteers to act as guardians during the trip. Guardians are assigned to one or two veterans and accompany them for the day. A guardian should be strong enough to help a rather heavy veteran in and out of a wheelchair.

To apply to be an Honor Flight Guardian, visit honorflightqc.org. The cost to be a guardian is $400, and organizers report that many past guardians have said the Honor Flight is “one of the best days of their lives.” However, the Honor Flight discourages veterans trying to select specific guardians because it creates difficulties and slows the planning process.

Both veterans and guardians will be contacted by phone when assignments are made. They must also attend a required orientation on April 22nd. As always, the public can gather at the Quad City International Airport to welcome the veterans home at 10 pm on May 4.

Hub Director LTC Steve Garrington would also like to point out that the Honor Flight has received a huge volume of veteran applications, and it could take up to four years to make sure every veteran who has applied gets a chance to go on a flight. He asks that all veterans wait patiently for a call from the organization with a flight assignment. Veterans are assigned to flights based on the date that the application was filed, with WWII and Korean War veterans currently being given priority.