Hooked on Heroin: Epidemic hits too close to home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Looking through the obituaries in the Sunday paper, it’s not surprising to see faces of the elderly, others who fought heroicly but lost battles with cancer, and many who simply “died at home.”

You may be surprised, though, to see this:

Sara Rose Johnson, 31 of Davenport, lost her battle with heroin addiction on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

An obituary for a young woman who struggled with addiction.

Julie Kahler is Johnson’s mother. She said, when her daughter was little, she was a cute little girl who wore glasses. Fast-forward to her teenage years, Kahler noticed the signs of drug abuse. She said you can see them in family photos.

“She’s just like dozed out, she’s just sleeping most of the time, doesn’t even look like she has much of a life.”

And just like eye color or the shape of a nose, addiction runs in Kahler’s family.

“Her dad, her uncle…” Kahler said Johnson’s father went to prison on drug charges. “He was locked up for 15 years, he got out and started doing heroin again right away,” Kahler said. “He died 8 months after he got out of prison.”

Heroin took Johnson on a similar path. She ended up behind bars at a young age.

“She was 23 and she was in prison,” Kahler said. “She’d be gone for 6 months, 8 months in prison. She’d come out and that’s the first thing she’d want.”

Johnson was hooked on heroin.

She got out of prison in November of 2016. Kahler said her daughter overdosed three times that month.

“The third time was the last time.”

Brian Gustafson is the coroner for Rock Island County. He’s familiar with the scene of an overdose death — and said it’s happening more often.

“It’s somebody’s worst nightmare actually coming true,” Gustafson said. He oftentimes talks with distraught families as they learn the terrible news. He said some families are surprised, some aren’t.

“All are devastated,” he said “You finding your baby. You finding your child dead, with a needle.”

Kahler said her daughter’s body was found in a hotel room.

“The cops told me that they found Sara in the hotel. They said that she was all by herself.”

Heroin overdose deaths are on the rise and the QCA is not immune. Gustafson said, since the start of 2017, there have been several in the QC metro. Local drug enforcement agents say new laws allowing medical and recreational marijuana are part of the problem.

“With the production of domestic cannabis in Illinois, the drug cartels have lost a tremendous about of profit.” James Rieck is the director of the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Rieck said drug cartels can’t compete with the higher quality marijuana being produced in the U.S. now.

“The demand for Mexican cannabis has greatly diminished,” Rieck said. “They’ve changed their cannabis fields to opium fields, now they’re producing opium.”

He said the heroin coming into the U.S. from Mexico is more pure and it’s cheaper.

“That leads to more people abusing it.”

Rieck said local law enforcement is trying to combat the growing problem.

“We’re out looking for the dealers. The ones that are causing the damage and making the money off of this product.”

Meantime, families are left fighting an addiction sometimes too strong to overcome.

“And I just want it to stop,” Kahler said. “I don’t want to lose, not another family member over this.”