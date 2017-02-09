Lee County Sheriff’s department urging community to help fund the jail

Dixon, Il (KWQC) The Lee County,Illinois Sheriff’s department is looking to make some changes to it’s jail. After a year of figuring out how it can fund the facility, the department is asking for the public’s help to pay for an upgrade.

A need of repairs and over-crowding are two of the biggest challenges the Lee County jail is facing. Last year close to *60 percent* of the Lee County community voted against a half cent sales tax to pay for an upgrade to the jail. Now the jail and the voters are in a similar spot again.

Lee County Sheriff, John Simonton says presenting the half cent sales tax for the second straight year sales tax will be the departments best chance of upgrading the jail.

“That’s the big thing, the more we communicate that with people about the sales tax and how it not only impacts Lee County citizens but anybody buying goods in Lee County, it’s a less invasive tax and more people are helping contribute to this facility versus just property owners inside lee county” said Simonton.

The Lee County sheriff says if voters pass the half cent sales tax, the estimated cost to build or relocate a new jail could cost nearly $17 million Officials also say if the half cent sales tax is passed on the April 4th ballot, construction could begin within the next year.