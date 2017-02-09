Missing Rock Island woman

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Sunday, February 5, 2017. According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, 27-year-old Amanda Huntley texted her employer, but hasn’t shown up to work. They say her car has been left at her apartment in Rock Island.

Amanda is described as 5’4” tall, weighing around 115 pounds. She has brown hair, normally worn in a bun and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, one of a squid on her left forearm down to her wrist, as well as a Christmas Tree between her should blades. It is unclear what clothing she might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

According to officials, she told her friends that her phone had quit working.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or 9-1-1.