NBC’s Bob Costas passes Olympic torch to Mike Tirico as primetime host

STAMFORD, Conn. (NBC) – Bob Costas, the primetime host of NBC Olympics since 1992, has passed the torch to Mike Tirico, who will make his debut in PyeongChang 2018.

The announcement was made Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017 by Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports and Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming.

“It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” said Costas in a news release. Costas has the longest tenure of NBC’s sports announcers, with 37 years.

In addition to his critically-acclaimed Olympic work, Costas has won 27 Emmy Awards – more than any sports broadcaster in history.

Tirico, who joined NBC Sports Group in July 2016 and made his Olympics debut last summer as an NBC daytime host and host of the Closing Ceremony in Rio. In addition to his role in Rio, he has served as host of Football Night in America, as well as The Open and The Ryder Cup, and Breeders’ Cup horse racing. Tirico also handled play-by-play for Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Notre Dame Football.

